Flooding reported in parts of North Kilkenny after intense rainfall overnight

Emergency Services are reporting difficult driving conditions this morning right across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Flooding is being reported in parts of north Kilkenny in particular with Freshford village completely impassable with fire services forced to close off all of the approch roads this morning.

Meanwhile there’s also flooding in the area around Lisdowney National School which is likely to pose problems for the school run later.

An orange weather warning issued by Met Eireann expired at 7am but not before considerable rain fell across the region.

Surface water is a problem on most local routes today and you’re being urged to take extra care on the roads.