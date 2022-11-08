Flooding threat remains in Carlow and Kilkenny as more heavy rainfall is forecast

Communities across Kilkenny and Carlow remain on flood alert with the threat of more significant rainfall this week.

Inistioge was among the areas badly impacted this day last week.

Teresa O’Hanlon lives there in the building she used to run the Old Schoolhouse Cafe out of by the banks of the River Nore.

It’s had its fair share of flooding and she says there’s a simple suggestion to prevent that:

“What would help us and would have helped us on Tuesday, the little garden wall in front to be raised 18 inches, maybe two foot, and maybe put temporary flood barriers into the two exits and that would stop it coming over here to us,” said Teresa.