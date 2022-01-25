KCLR News

Flying car awarded certificate of airworthiness in EU country

AirCar certification in Slovakia brings it a step closer to mass-production

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 25/01/2022
pic: Stefan Klein

A flying car has been certified as air-worthy, bringing it a step closer to being mass-produced.

The vehicle that turns from a car into a plane in under three minutes has completed 70 hours of testing.

The AirCar has been awarded an official certificate of airworthiness by the Transport Authority in Slovakia.

Developer Klein Vision says it has already done more than 200 take-offs and landings.

 

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle Send an email 25/01/2022