Flying car awarded certificate of airworthiness in EU country
AirCar certification in Slovakia brings it a step closer to mass-production
A flying car has been certified as air-worthy, bringing it a step closer to being mass-produced.
The vehicle that turns from a car into a plane in under three minutes has completed 70 hours of testing.
The AirCar has been awarded an official certificate of airworthiness by the Transport Authority in Slovakia.
Developer Klein Vision says it has already done more than 200 take-offs and landings.