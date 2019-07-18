Focus on Business: The Bottom Line returns to KCLR this weekend

The Bottom Line, the long running business programme presented by John Purcell returns to KCLR for a new series beginning this Saturday, 20 July.

A weekly programme, it will cover local business news, interviews with business people, features on business issues and information and updates relevant to the local business community will be broadcast at 9am each Saturday morning.

The programme will also be available as a podcast through the normal podcast channels.

The Bottom Line returns

The first programme in the new series will feature an interview with Carlow native Paddy Byrne who with his three brothers launched hydraulic cylinder maker Burnside in 1979, a company which today employs over one thousand people in county Carlow.

Paddy recently launched a book looking back on his life and business career and he spoke exclusively to John Purcell following the launch of the book.

“I’m delighted to be bringing listeners another series of The Bottom Line and excited that for the first time people will be able to download and listen to the programme through KCLR’s ever expanding podcast channels”, says presenter and station Chief Executive, John Purcell.

“It’s a hugely interesting time in business and we’ll be talking to lots of really interesting people involved in business in the coming months.”

Welcoming O’Neill Foley

The new series of The Bottom Line is being sponsored for the first time by O’Neill Foley Accountants.

Speaking at the announcement of the sponsorship, O’Neill Foley partner Alan Seery said: “O’Neill Foley is delighted to get on board with KCLR as sponsor of the Bottom Line Business Programme.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved in business and the programme will be covering issues relevant to our clients and to people interested in business. We see the involvement with the programme as an ideal fit for O’Neill Foley.”

“It comes at a good time for us as we expand the scope and services offered by our business with the appointment of Ed Kissane to head up our new Life and Pensions Advisory Service”.

If you’re running a business and have a story to share, you’re urged to get in touch with the show’s production team by email to [email protected]

While the show airs on Saturday mornings just after the 9am news, you can catch up online via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other good podcast platforms.