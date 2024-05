Extra care’s needed if you’re heading out this morning due to dense fog in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Visibility’s poor in pockets of both counties.

Advice is if you’re heading out and about to be cautious and to ensure you’re using vehicle lights as appropriate.

It’s not expected to last too long however, Met √Čireann’s forecasting a quick enough clearance to leave a cloudy but warm day with hazy sunshine, the best of which will be experienced in Leinster.