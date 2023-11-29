FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Foggy start to Wednesday in Carlow and Kilkenny
It may linger until 11am this morning in some areas
The Wednesday you’re waking up to is fairly foggy.
Met Eireann’s issued a status yellow fog warning for 14 counties which continues until eleven o’clock this morning.
Carlow’s included alongside Laois, Wicklow, Kildare, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon.
And while Kilkenny doesn’t make the list, it’s still very foggy in parts of the county including in and around the city.
Warnings have been issued to remind that dense fog can make for difficult or dangerous driving conditions.