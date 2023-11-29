Foggy start to Wednesday in Carlow and Kilkenny

The Wednesday you’re waking up to is fairly foggy.

Met Eireann’s issued a status yellow fog warning for 14 counties which continues until eleven o’clock this morning.

Carlow’s included alongside Laois, Wicklow, Kildare, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon.

And while Kilkenny doesn’t make the list, it’s still very foggy in parts of the county including in and around the city.

Warnings have been issued to remind that dense fog can make for difficult or dangerous driving conditions.