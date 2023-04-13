Catch UpFollow The Leaders
Follow The Leaders Episode 6: Travel and Transport Part Three
On this week’s episode:
Carlow County Council’s Climate Action Coordinator Jannette O’Brien speaks about the council’s efforts in supporting environmentally friendly forms of transport.
Presentation College teacher Una Byrne looks at the #andshecycles campaign.
Ballon National School teacher Bernie Mullins on the Green Schools Global Citizen and Travel Flag.