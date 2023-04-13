Catch UpFollow The Leaders

Follow The Leaders Episode 6: Travel and Transport Part Three

Photo of Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne13/04/2023
On this week’s episode:

Carlow County Council’s Climate Action Coordinator Jannette O’Brien speaks about the council’s efforts in supporting environmentally friendly forms of transport.

Presentation College teacher Una Byrne looks at the #andshecycles campaign.

Ballon National School teacher Bernie Mullins on the Green Schools Global Citizen and Travel Flag.

