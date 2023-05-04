Follow the Leaders Episode 9: How Businesses Can Reduce Waste

On this week’s episode:

We hear from Carlow Local Enterprise Office’s Seamus Doran on how businesses can reduce their waste.

Eileen Doyle of the Cairdeas Centre in Tullow explains the merits of being a Food Cloud user.

An Gairdin Beo’s John McHugh on the importance of growing your own food.

James Murphy of Murphy’s Craft Butchers in Tullow looks at how they limit their food waste.