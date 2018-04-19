Food on KCLR Drive: Afternoon tea with a twist at Butler House

With the sun coming out, the grill is coming out at Butler House & Gardens in Kilkenny.

Located in the city centre, Butler House are saying “hello” to the sun after work on Friday with gourmet burgers, hot dogs and tunes from Shane O’Dwyer between 6 and 8pm.

It’s the first in a new series of food events at the venue which also includes afternoon tea with a sea food twist on 29 April.

Take a listen to the chats with Ken and hospitality manager Deirdre Keating below.

See butler.ie for details.