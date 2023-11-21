“For now we’re just enjoying every moment and every achievement” says Kilkenny based influencer Niamh de Brún-Reid

Influencer Niamh de Brún Reid’s a busy lady and it appears life’s about to get a little more hectic.

The well-known Limerick native is preparing to return to her day job while settling into her new home with famous hurling husband TJ Reid and their just-turned-one daughter Harper.

That house is set to host about ten people for a festive family dinner which will be Niamh’s first in Kilkenny.

You may have spotted the stunning photos of her at the recent All Star Awards which she attended with her parents and TJ’s Dad as the County and Ballyhale star was unavailable to collect his seventh such prize.

Just back from New York, she joined our Brian Redmond for What’s the Story on The KCLR Daily where she spoke about motherhood, memories and more.

