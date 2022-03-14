Foreign Affairs Minister warns we should be alert to threat of cyber attacks from Russia

Ireland is on “high alert” for cyber attacks from Russia.

That’s according to the Foreign Affairs Minister, who has warned that cyber crime has increased by up to 25% across EU countries in the past two weeks.

It’s feared Russian cyber criminals could target Ireland in response to tough EU sanctions imposed on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

Minister Simon Coveney says we shouldn’t think Ireland won’t be affected:

“There seems to be a view held by a very small number of people that by staying neutral and staying out of conflicts like this that all of a sudden Ireland won’t be threatened. I think that’s very naïve”