Former Braun site expected to produce product again from next month, as 200 new jobs announced

Carlow’s former Braun site’s expected to be producing product again from next month.

As part of Glenveagh Properties, Nua will be manufacturing homes at the local plant.

The company announced 200 new jobs, and held a careers day today (Saturday).

Director Tony McLoughlin says their technology is such that they aim to cut the amount of time it takes to produce and deliver new houses, telling KCLR “On average it takes about 20 to 24 weeks to complete a house from when it arrives on site – we’ll be able to cut that by 50%, so we’ll be down to 12 to 14 weeks. So not only will we be able to produce a home every 45 minutes, we’ll also dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes when it does get the site, because we’re doing so much more work in the factory, and it’s so technologically advanced.”