Former Carlow Kilkenny Senator Pat O’Neill says it’d be better for Ireland if a replacement for Boris Johnson is found soon

Former Carlow Kilkenny Senator Pat O’Neill says it’s best for Ireland if the UK finds a replacement for Boris Johnson sooner rather than later.

After his resignation yesterday, contenders to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and British Prime Minister are scrambling to see if they’ve enough support to launch leadership bids.

Tom Tugendhat appears to have become the first contender to throw his hat in the ring, telling the Telegraph he’s offering a “clean start”.

Attorney General Suella Braverman and Brexiteer Steve Baker have both indicated they’ll run also.

It comes after Boris Johnson said he’ll quit – but only once a new leader of the Conservative Party is chosen.

Pat O’Neill who was a Fine Gael representative locally for some time says that it would be better for Ireland if a replacement for Johnson were to be found soon.

