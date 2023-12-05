Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan spearheading Kilkenny GAA Corporate Plan

Former European Commissioner Phil Hogan is back on home ground and helping Kilkenny GAA.

He resigned from the political role in August 2020 following a backlash over breaches of Covid19 guidelines. While he did not break any law he agreed at the time that he “should have been more rigorous” in adherence to the regulations.

Last night, the Tullaroan native was revealed as the person behind Kilkenny GAA’s Corporate Plan for 2024 to 2030 which was launched at UPMC Nowlan Park.

It outlines how €10 million will be invested in the provision of facilities, coaching and pitches in the next five years with a number of key areas identified;

· Support a ‘Player First’ mindset

· Harness the power of the School-Club Dynamic

· Establish the Kilkenny GAA Academy

· Embrace integration as the pathway forward

To achieve these goals, Kilkenny GAA is committed to:

· Carrying out an audit of all GAA facilities in the county in order to guide appropriate investment

· Developing UPMC Nowlan Park as a centre of excellence and an exemplar in sustainability

· Pursuing a number of new digital and innovative avenues of generating revenue and financing activities in order to realise these goals

The 2024-2030 Corporate Plan was very positively received and was adopted by the County Board at the meeting, and additional structures will now be put in place to implement the Plan.