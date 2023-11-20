Former FAI Commercial Manager and local man Donie Butler laments the lack of use of former Kilkenny soccer grounds Buckley Park

“Why have our public representatives allowed Buckley Park Stadium slide into virtual oblivion?”

That’s the question being posed by a former FAI Commercial Manager.

The Kilkenny soccer grounds just outside the city on the Callan Road has been lying idle for some time though

Castlewarren Celtic members have moved in recently in a bid to care for it.

Kilkenny native Donie Butler has been hugely involved in the game locally as well as at national level and has been telling The KCLR Daily that there’s local interest in putting the site back into use.

