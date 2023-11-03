Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey due back in court today

The former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey will appear in court again today charged with multiple fraud and forgery offences which spanned an eight year period.

The charges allege that Mr Carey induced people to give him money having fraudulently claimed to have cancer and that he needed money to obtain treatment.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1st January 2014 and 31st December 2022.

He last appeared before the courts in late September – more here.