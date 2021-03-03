Former Kilkenny IFA Chair and the county’s Green councillor have their say on controversial Gordon Elliott photo

The fallout from photos and footage of trainers and jockeys with dead horses is continuing to cause controversy locally.

Meath trainer Gordon Elliott is being investigated over the photo of him sitting on a dead horse that emerged recently.

While a video involving Wexford jockey Rob James is also under investigation.

Former Kilkenny IFA chairman and local farmer James Murphy is chair of an EU horse working group in Brussels.

James says he is disappointed by the photo but he doesn’t believe horses are being mistreated at Elliot’s yard.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

While on the same programme, local Green Councillor Maria Dollard also touched on the subject – hear what she had to say here: