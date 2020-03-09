Former Kilkenny Mayor calls for St Patrick’s Day parade to be cancelled

A former Mayor of Kilkenny thinks the local St Patrick’s celebrations should be called off.

Councillor David Fitzgerald says its the sensible thing to do in the interest of public health.

He says “it beholds us all to be responsible in our event planning, to ensure that whatever containment measures we can undertake at this time, we do”

It comes amid increasing calls around the country for the parades to be cancelled.

Health Minister Simon Harris said this morning that a decision will be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.