Former Kilkenny senator predicts current government won’t last full term

A former Kilkenny based senator doesn’t believe the current government will run its full 5 year term.

Pat O’Neill, who was elected to the Seanad in 2011, says there are too many factors at work.

The former Fine Gael senator, who was speaking on The Way It Is, says the Greens are not happy within their own party;

“I don’t think it’s going to last, that’s the truth. There’s too many factors at work, we have the Fianna Fail factor of people who feel they should be in jobs. The Greens are not happy within their own party themselves, and may suddenly decide to pull away from government. They’re saying these people are more left-leaning than Sinn Féin, and more like People Before Profit, and may go off in that direction.”