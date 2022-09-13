Former Kilkenny senior hurling manager Brian Cody might have a different line-up if he was managing Fianna Fáil according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness

Brian Cody might have a different line-up by now if he was managing Fianna Fáil.

That’s according to Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness.

The former Cats boss was drafted in as the main guest speaker at the party Think-in which is continuing today in Mullingar with energy bills and the cost of living package top of the agenda.

It’s also seen the Taoiseach deny accusations of an ‘identity crisis’ within his party.

Micheal Martin says “I don’t accept there’s an identity issue either I think there’s an over-fixation by certain people on that, I’ve never had any doubts since I joined Fianna Fáil what I stand for and the identity that I represent and that’s always been my position and I’m very pleased in government that we took the housing portfolio because it’s the most challenging, we took on health, very difficult area, we’ve had to deal with a pandemic which we’ve come through but we’re not losing sight of those big issues”.

But Deputy McGuinness on The Way It Is last evening said if legendary Banisteoir Brian Cody took over he would be selecting a very different team.

Hear his conversation with our Sue Nunn here: