Former mayor calls for Sunday’s All Ireland Final to be shown live on big screens in Kilkenny

A former mayor of Kilkenny is calling for Sunday’s All Ireland Final to be shown live at a public venue on Sunday.

The Local Authority has confirmed that a homecoming event will be on at Nowlan Park from 4 pm until 8.30 pm on Monday, with the match being replayed on big screens for the fans before the players arrive on stage around 7.30 pm.

Councillor David Fitzgerald says it would create a festival feeling in the city if the council used those screens to show the match live as well:

“We’re hiring big screens and they’ll be there for people to see both a replay of the match and also the homecoming itself. But we should use those big screens also to show the match on Sunday. I mean there’s no reason why we couldn’t have those screens in the city centre. I was in France a number of years ago and they have the big screen in the middle of the town and it creates a lovely carnival atmosphere.”