Former sports coach on trial accused of sexually assaulting boys in Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork

A former sports coach has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting boys in Kilkenny and other locations up to more than 40 years ago.

The 72-year-old Waterford man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 266 counts of indecently and sexually assaulting five boys.

The alleged incidents happened at locations in Kilkenny, Waterford, and Cork on various dates between 1978 and 1993.

The five complainants are now men in their 40s and 50s.

The trial continues today at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.