Forums set up in Carlow and Kilkenny for those accessing mental health services
2 hours ago
Local Forums are being set up for people who access the mental health services across the region.

It follows recommendations in the national mental health strategy, A Vision for Change, & the HSE’s national strategy for service user involvement.

Listening meetings took place asking those who’d used the services for their opinions.

Each county will host its own monthly meeting and will contribute to an area gathering which takes place four times a year with input too from other relevant organisations.

