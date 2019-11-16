Founding member of Éist Cancer Support, Mary Smyth, has passed away

One of the founders and driving forces behind Carlow’s cancer support centre has passed away at the age of 63.

Mary Smyth was part of a group that came together in 2012 to set up Éist.

She had previously survived breast cancer in 2001, but was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017.

However, despite her diagnosis she continued to volunteer with, and fundraise for, the centre and this year she took part in her 19th consecutive VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin.

A celebration of her life will take place in St Laserian’s Church in Leighlinbridge tomorrow morning.