Four businesses across Carlow and Kilkenny in running for Good Food Ireland Food Lovers Choice

The Good Food Ireland Food Lovers Choice is set to be revealed today with four contenders from the Carlow Kilkenny areas

Fennelly’s of Callan had been shortlisted for Cafe of the Year while Coppenagh House Farm in Carlow is in the running for Excellence in Food Tourism and Meat producer of the Year.

Carlow’s Village Dairy makes the list for Dairy producer of the year and O’Shea’s Farms in South Kilkenny is among those in the running for the Sustainability Award.

The winners will be revealed at the K Club in Co Kildare later today, Monday 17th April.