Four Businesses in Carlow & Kilkenny Selected as part of the Retail Excellence Top 100 Stores

Four local businesses have been selected as part of the Retail Excellence Top 100 Stores.

The list comprises retailers from around the country with the awards established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry.

All entrants were visited by a mystery shopper, the minimum mystery shop score of 93% was required to achieve Top100 status.

Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven in Leighlinbridge, Neighbourhood Espresso in Carlow & Kilkenny City’s Cakeface Patisserie & Insomnia at the Market Cross are all listed.