Four Carlow students pick up prizes at National Scratch Coding Competition

The competition promotes computing and software development at both primary and secondary school levels.

Coding (Image by StockSnap from Pixabay)

Four Carlow students have been awarded prizes at the 13th National Scratch Coding Competition.

Fourth-year student Karen O’Neill from St.Leo’s Carlow won the top prize in the 4th to 6th-year category.

Meanwhile, her schoolmates Xinyi Chen, Kabirat Kokumo, and Ancita Roney, were presented with a Judge’s Award.

