Four Carlow students pick up prizes at National Scratch Coding Competition

Four Carlow students have been awarded prizes at the 13th National Scratch Coding Competition.

Fourth-year student Karen O’Neill from St.Leo’s Carlow won the top prize in the 4th to 6th-year category.

Meanwhile, her schoolmates Xinyi Chen, Kabirat Kokumo, and Ancita Roney, were presented with a Judge’s Award.

The competition promotes computing and software development at both primary and secondary school levels.