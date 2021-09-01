Four Irish names on latest storm list

Four Irish names have been included in the list to be used for the coming storm season.

Meabh, Pol, Sean or Barra could batter the coast anytime from now until next year.

Twenty-one names are on the list, which was compiled by Met Eireann, alongside their colleagues in the UK and Netherlands.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says these names are often given to extreme wind events, but not always, noting “When you have orange or red level warnings for several areas, not just coastal areas, but it can depend on the impacts of the storm, we can also see them named for severe rain events and snow as well”.