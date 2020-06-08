Four new coronavirus cases in Kilkenny while figure for Carlow is revised downwards

Four new cases of the virus were confirmed in Kilkenny over the weekend while the figure for Carlow was revised downwards by one.

According to the Department of Health 344 people in Co Kilkenny have now tested positive for Covid -19 and 168 in Carlow.

Twenty five new cases were reported around the country yesterday – four of them were in Kilkenny.

One new death was also confirmed.

Restrictions that have been in place are being further eased from today.