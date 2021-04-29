Four people arrested and €18,000 worth of drugs and weapons seized in Clonmel, County Tipperary

Four people have been arrested by Gardaí and €18,000 worth of suspected drugs with weapons seized in County Tipperary.

It’s after an operation in the Clonmel area targeting suspected organised crime and the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs.

It started at 7am this morning and involved searches at ten houses during the course of which suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines (all subject to analysis) were discovered with two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons including slash hooks.

One man aged in his thirties is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 while two other men, aged in their twenties and thirties, are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. All three are at Clonmel Garda Station while a woman (late teens) is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station.

The Regional Dog Unit was again out in force (read about how Rex helped with local findings this week here) while the Defence Forces also assisted Gardaí.