Gardaí are looking to speak to four women in connection with the theft of grocery items from a Carlow town outlet.

It happened at 1:30pm in the afternoon of last Wednesday.

Garda Brian Wilkinson told KCLR News; “Four females entered the shop, the Euro Giant store here on Tullow Street, the females removed a number of gift bags from the shelf, they then proceeded to make their way through the store, filling the bags with a number of grocery items”.

He adds; “They then left the store without paying for any of the grocery items, anyone with information in relation to that incident is asked to make contact with Carlow Garda Station”.

You can ‘phone 059 9136620 if you’ve information to share.