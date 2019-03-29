Fr McGrath Centre ''a gem'' in new documentary

The Fr McGrath Centre in Kilkenny is to be featured in a new RTE documentary.

Filming took place last week down in the Butts with impressionist and satirist Oliver Callan involved.

Founder of the centre Stephen Murphy has been explaining to KCLR that the documentary is about whether there’s a gap in the community and volunteer sector without church-run services as Ireland becomes an inceasingly secular society.

RTE personality Callan gave the centre a glowing review in his Irish Sun column this week calling it a’ gem in the Butts’.