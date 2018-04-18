KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Free Blood Pressure checks in Tullow this afternoon
The local Family Resource Centre is hosting a nurse from the Irish Heart Foundation
If you’re worried about your blood pressure you can avail of a free check in Tullow this afternoon.
Between 2 & 5pm an Irish Heart Foundation Nurse will host a mobile health unit at Forward Steps Family Resource Centre.
Molly Kirwan is the Project Manager there and has been telling KCLR News that everyone’s welcome to come along for a health check.