Free Christmas tree recycling still available in Carlow and Kilkenny

With most of the Christmas trees set to come down over the coming days you’re being reminded there’s a few places they can be recycled locally.

In Kilkenny, Dunmore and Granny Recycling Centres will take them for free up until January 14th.

Otherwise, they can be left in the Fair Green Car Park in Graiguenamanagh, at the bottle banks in Bennettsbridge, in Piltown Pound Car Park, and at drop-off points in Urlingford, Freshford, Ballyragget and Castlecomer as well up to the 14th.

Meanwhile for Carlow, Powerstown Landfill is still the place to go and you can recycle your Christmas trees for free until the end of January.