Free contraception scheme is a welcome one says Kilkenny based doctor Tadhg Crowley

A move to expand the free contraception scheme is a welcome one according to a local GP.

The measure was announced as part of Budget 2023.

Only recently it was rolled out for 17-25 year olds and it’s likely to be next year before the planned expansion happens.

Dr Tadhg Crowley from Ayrfield medical practice says it’s a really positive step:

“The contraceptive scheme is a super scheme, it’s bringing us into the 21st century from a reproductive medical system, that a young woman can go to a doctor, and get contraception free to help them be in charge of their own bodies and their own planning for the future,”.