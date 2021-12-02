Free parking for Christmas shoppers in Kilkenny to roll out this weekend

Free Parking will start in Kilkenny city this weekend for the Christmas period.

The car parking at County Hall on John’s St will be open to the public each weekend and from the 24th to the 28th of December – it will close at half past six each evening.

There will also be free parking in Market Yard from 9am to midday Monday to Thursday next week and the week after.

It’ll also be free for cars entering after six o’clock in the evenings and from Christmas day to the 28th.