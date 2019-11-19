Free parking to entice Christmas shoppers to Carlow

Three Carlow Town car parks will once again be free to use for Christmas shoppers this year.

The council has revealed the parking arrangements for the festive period which will see the Town Hall, Green Bank Road, and Visual car parks all free to use from this coming Saturday 23rd of November until the 6th of January.

All other Pay and Display zones will have free parking from 9.30am to 12noon and from 3.30pm to 6.30pm every day.

It’s all part of their efforts to encourage more people to shop local.