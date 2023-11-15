Free workshop for parents supporting children after loss to take place in Kilkenny this evening

Parents supporting children who are dealing with loss are invited to a special workshop in Kilkenny city this evening.

The free event at the Fr McGrath Centre on St Joseph’s Road is running as part of Bereaved Children’s Awareness Week (13th to 17th Nov).

Karin Todd is a family support worker at the centre and has been telling KCLR; “We’re delighted to have Margaret Bowen with us this evening, Margaret is a Kilkenny based psychotherapist and lecturer and she has lots of experience in the area of supporting children in loss”.

She adds “I suppose bereavement and loss is inevitable and often times children are affected and we can’t always protect them and the workshop this evening will look at loss in general”.