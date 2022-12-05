Fresh appeal issued for people to avoid emergency department at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

A fresh appeal has been issued for locals to avoid the emergency department at St Luke’s Hospital where possible.

High numbers presenting means the general facility for Carlow and Kilkenny has come under additional pressure with some very long waiting times.

Daily trolley figures show 29 people were waiting on a bed there this (Monday) morning.

You’re being urged to consider other available care options before presenting at the Emergency Department.

Meanwhile, a Covid19 outbreak means visiting restrictions remain in place at three wards in the hospital – Surgical 1, SMU and the Suir Ward (Ormond Wing) until further notice.