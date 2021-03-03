Freshford Road closed after serious crash outside Kilkenny city

There’s been a serious crash on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny.

The incident happened about a mile outside the city and the road is closed.

It’s not clear at this stage if there’s serious injuries but KCLR understand at least two ambulances and the fire services are at the scene, along with local Gardai.

Emergency services say the road will be closed for the foreseeable future so drivers should take extra care and avoid the area if possible.