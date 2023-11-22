Friary in Callan to be handed over to Kilkenny County Council today

Callan Friary is to be handed over to Kilkenny County Council today.

The Augustinian order has been in the town since 1465 with their original Abbey the ruins of which remain a focal point of the Abbey Meadow.

Their second building was set up on Mill Street in 1766 but closed in 2002.

Today the Friars will pass it on to the people of the county – Cllr Joe Lyons has been outlining what the new purpose may include, telling KCLR News; “There a public consultation there about a year ago and the people gave their views on what they thought should be used in the Friary, the most popular one was a library, a new library to move down from the current one which is very small, a museum and there’s been talks then of like a theatre”.