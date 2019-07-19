Friday’s looking like a washout weather-wise in Carlow & Kilkenny

Today will be a bit of a washout weather-wise.

A rainfall warning is in effect until the early hours of tomorrow morning with some heavy thundery downpours possible.

Carlow weather man Alan O’Reilly says we might not be hit too hard here this afternoon noting “Carlow and Kilkenny may escape the worst but there’s still a risk of thunder storms throughout the day and into tonight, it’ll be 3 o’clock int he morning before a yellow weather warning that’s out for the whole country is clear”.

He has better news for Saturday saying “tomorrow, Saturday, looks like a pretty good day”.