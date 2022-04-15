Friends of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny shortlisted for a possible share of a €300,000 community fund

A local grouping’s been shortlisted for a possible share of a €300,000 Community Fund.

The contest organsed by Permanent TSB will see 15 finalists from across the country battle it out for one of six €50,000 prizes, two each in three regions.

Friends of St. Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny/Carlow is among the shortlistees for the public vote which is open on the bank’s mobile app and website (here) until the 21st of April.

The charity was set up in 1991 to support the work of the local hospital staff to ensure patients get the best available treatment and service.

It’s in the South and East region and goes up against the national campaign Cycle Against Suicide as well as three Cork based entities; The Down Syndrome Centre, Good Shepherd and Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

The remaining finalists in the other two areas are:

Region Dublin

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie

The Irish Kidney Association

RESPECT

Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland

UNICEF Ireland

Region North & West

Down Syndrome Ireland

Cliona’s Foundation

Cu Chulainn Blood Bikes

Rape Crisis North East

West of Ireland Alzheimer Foundation

Courtnee Kyle, Permanent TSB Senior Manager Sustainability and Sponsorships, says “As a community-based bank, we have a deep and rich connection with villages, towns and cities across Ireland. Enhancing our social impact and connecting with local communities is a key area of focus for the Bank under our recently announced Sustainability Strategy. The Community Fund endeavours to do just that by providing funding to community organisations on the ground that are working hard to make a difference”.

Courtnee adds “We urge everyone to engage and take the time to vote through our app and website to support these organisations in continuing their important work. We are excited to find out who our new partners will be and look forward to helping them elevate their impact.”