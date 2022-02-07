“Frightening” is how Kilkenny Councillor Martin Brett sums up level of post-“Golfgate” calls and abuse

A local Councillor says the level of calls and abuse he received over Golfgate was frightening.

All charges in the trial were dismissed last week when the judge agreed that Independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy and two hoteliers had fully complied with Covid regulations.

Kilkenny Councillor Martin Brett attended the Oireachtas Golf Society celebratory dinner as an invited guest in August 2020.

He says he really would not like to experience again the reaction that it drew.

Phil Hogan had to step down as EU Trade Commissioner when further breaches of Covid guidelines emerged in the wake of the event.

And Councillor Brett says Mr Hogan should still be in the European Union job and it’s Ireland’s loss that he is not.

Listen back to the conversation in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here: