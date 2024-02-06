KCLR NewsNews & Sport
From Kenya to Kilkenny: the Scorpion that hitched a lift in a bag is now ‘secure’ at the National Reptile Zoo
It follows the finding of a snake locally
The National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny has a new visitor.
We recently told of how a snake found in Kilkenny city was dropped off to the locally based group.
Now it seems they’ve added a Fisher’s Fat Tailed Scorpion to their ranks.
It appears it hitchhiked its way from Kenya to Ireland in a bag of a lady in Co Wicklow and is believed to have been in her bedroom for almost a fortnight before she saw it.
It’s now safe and secure in the venomous unit with the crew at the Hebron Business Park – its James Hennessy has been updating The KCLR Daily;
Lorraine, who found the scorpion in her bedroom, has been telling The KCLR Daily about that;