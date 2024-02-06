From Kenya to Kilkenny: the Scorpion that hitched a lift in a bag is now ‘secure’ at the National Reptile Zoo

The National Reptile Zoo in Kilkenny has a new visitor.

We recently told of how a snake found in Kilkenny city was dropped off to the locally based group.

Now it seems they’ve added a Fisher’s Fat Tailed Scorpion to their ranks.

It appears it hitchhiked its way from Kenya to Ireland in a bag of a lady in Co Wicklow and is believed to have been in her bedroom for almost a fortnight before she saw it.

It’s now safe and secure in the venomous unit with the crew at the Hebron Business Park – its James Hennessy has been updating The KCLR Daily;

Lorraine, who found the scorpion in her bedroom, has been telling The KCLR Daily about that;