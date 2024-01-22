Search underway for owner of snake found in Kilkenny

The search has begun for the owner of a snake that was found in Kilkenny.

It was discovered during the cold snap and dropped off at the National Reptile Zoo which is based at the Hebron Business Park in the city.

The crew there believes it likely managed to escape from its owner and are appealing to anybody who might be missing it to get in touch.

Stay tuned – we’ll be catching up with some of the team there on KCLR today.