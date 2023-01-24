Front window and porch of a house in Carlow smashed

The front window and porch of a house in Carlow was smashed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It happened at Mount Leinster Park between 12.30-12:40am and it’s understood the culprits were two men.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the O’Brien Road and or Tullow Road area and who may have information or footage of the incident to contact them at their Carlow town station.