Fully-funded immigrant service needed in Kilkenny

There are calls for a fully-funded immigrant service to be set up in Kilkenny.

Those behind the voluntary service that’s currently run out of the Father McGrath Centre say it just can’t continue to be reliant on volunteers.

They say they’re dealing with more and more people every day, and they’re also trying to prepare for more Syrian refugees coming to them for help.

Chairperson of the Centre and St Canice’s Community Action, Mike Kelly says they need to be able to pay staff and he hopes this report will help achieve that.

Samuel Mogan who is involved in the immigrant services told KCLR news it’s vital they can employ people.