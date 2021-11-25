Funding awarded locally for development of enterprise campus centres in Carlow Town and Bagenalstown

The development of two enterprise campus centres in Carlow Town and Bagenalstown have had a welcome boost.

The project by Carlow Community Enterprise Centres CLG has been awarded monies under the Government’s Regional Enterprise Transition Scheme (RETS) Feasibility Funding to undertake a study into the provision.

Delivered through Enterprise Ireland the initiative was launched in July as part of the €10 million RETS, the purpose of which is to support detailed evaluation of early-stage opportunities for new impactful regional enterprise development projects.

Fine Gael TD for Carlow and Kilkenny John Paul Phelan says both centres in Carlow will offer enterprise development supports and employment-generation opportunities, hence creating a pipeline of future enterprise development projects across the country; “The feasibility funding announced today will provide assistance for early-stage project development and allow promoters to test their product concept and deliver virtual or site-based solutions to their target audience”.

Deputy Phelan adds; “There is a huge appetite across Ireland to facilitate regional enterprise and grow job opportunities and I am delighted to see these plans progressing in Carlow.

This funding will improve the capability and competitiveness of regional enterprise and encourage entrepreneurial activity among our vibrant SME community.”