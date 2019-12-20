Funding granted for 12 new apartments in Kilkenny

12 new apartments are to be built in Kilkenny city after 2.5 million euro in Government funding was approved.

The homes will be developed with the assistance of the housing association Sophia at St John of God Convent on the College road.

It will see 4 one-bedroom apartments provided along with 6 two-beds and 2 three-bed units.

Minister John Paul Phelan made the announcement earlier saying ‘the units will offer a new start and stability and security for tenants’.